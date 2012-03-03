BEIJING, March 3 China's top grain trader,
COFCO Group, will seek to list its commercial
property unit in Hong Kong, its chairman told Reuters on
Saturday, without clarifying the timing or scale of the
offering.
Previously, the company had said it would consider mainland
China or Hong Kong for the property unit listing.
Chairman Ning Gaoning, speaking on the sidelines of the
opening session of the China People's Political Consultative
Conference (CPPCC), also said COFCO is seeking to list a produce
and livestock unit either in mainland China or Hong Kong.
"We are planning on both sides, it depends on which one
approves it," Ning said.
He added that COFCO will continue to focus overseas
investments this year on scarce resources.
(Reporting by Laura Yin, Su Dan and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Ken
Wills)