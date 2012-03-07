(Adds more comments from Wei, Jinchuan and background)
BEIJING, March 7 China's copper demand
will grow by at least 6 percent in 2012 given the power sector's
unflagging appetite for the metal, the chairman of the country's
second-largest producer of the metal said on Wednesday.
The average price for copper this year would be about $8,500
per tonne, as higher production costs support prices, Wei
Jianghong, chairman of Tongling Nonferrous Metals,
told reporters on the sidelines of the National People's
Congress, China's parliament in Beijing.
Wei's forecast for demand growth in the world's top copper
consumer is less than the 7 percent expected by Jiangxi Copper
, China's top copper producer, but higher
than the 5.9 percent forecast by state-backed research firm,
Antaike.
Benchmark three-month copper contract prices on the London
Metal Exchange have risen more than 9 percent this year,
and were at $8,293.25 a tonne at 0310 GMT on Wednesday.
Wei said Tongling would produce more than 900,000 tonnes of
copper this year, but gave no figure for 2011 output.
China produced 5.18 million tonnes of refined copper in
2011.
The country's third-largest copper producer and top nickel
producer, Jinchuan Group Ltd, plans to boost copper production
to 600,000 tonnes this year and leave nickel production at
130,000 tonnes, its chairman Yang Zhiqiang told Reuters on the
sidelines of the same event in Beijing on Wednesday.
Jinchuan planned to produce 500,000 tonnes of copper in 2011
and 130,000 to 140,000 tonnes of nickel.
REAL CONSUMPTION
Tongling's Wei said he saw copper demand from the power
sector staying strong this year.
Though he predicted that this year China would see the
slowest growth in copper consumption since 2008 in percentage
terms, he added that growth in volume terms would not be the
weakest due to a higher base.
State-backed research firm Antaike has forecast real
consumption of refined copper -- the amount used to make
products -- in China to rise to 7.76 million tonnes in 2012 from
7.33 million tonnes last year, which was itself a rise of 7.8
percent on the year.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao on Tuesday cut his nation's 2012
growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent, weighing on
global copper prices.
