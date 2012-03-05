BEIJING, March 5 China's local governments have the financial resources and negotiating power to clean up their 10.7 trillion yuan ($1.7 trillion) debt pile without the need for Beijing to intervene, a senior Chinese finance ministry official said on Monday.

Many investors see intervention from the central government as necessary to resolve what they consider a key risk to China's financial health.

"Local governments have the ability (to pay their debts), especially provincial-level governments. They have financial resources, they can negotiate with banks," Jia Kang, chief researcher at the Ministry of Finance, told reporters on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament.

A 2012 economic blue-print presented to the National People's Congress by Premier Wen Jiabao on Monday also suggested that Beijing was not about to extend aid to local governments.

"We will continue to deal with outstanding debts by properly classifying them and managing them accordingly," Wen said.

Local governments in China borrowed heavily from state banks to build infrastructure and boost economic growth at the behest of the central government when it unveiled a 4 trillion yuan stimulus package in response to the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

Economists and financial analysts estimate as much as 2-3 trillion yuan of loans made to local governments have gone bad and that the scale of the problem could push up non-performing loan ratios in the banking industry to about 5 percent from the current average of 1.1 percent.

A problem faced by many local government borrowers is that the money has been invested in long-term projects such as roads and bridges that do not generate returns fast enough to meet repayment terms, analysts said.

ROLL OVER

To rein in default risks, Chinese banks have resorted to giving local governments more time to repay their debt by rolling over loans, a practice some analysts say could continue and negate any need for Beijing to step in.

"If banks are rolling over these loans merrily, nothing becomes visible as a non-performing loan and there is no bailout," said a bank analyst at a European bank in Hong Kong, declining to be named. "You can do this for 10 years, 20 years, and most of these projects would be able to pay then."

Although Jia does not have the last say on the way China tackles its bad loans, his remarks offer an insight into how Beijing views the debt morass.

Beijing has always steered clear of providing details on how to clean up the loan mess, sticking instead to regular promises that the problem was under control and would be resolved. It repeated those pledges on Monday.

Jia said it was good that banks were rolling over loans, and that the onus for action was on local governments -- bigger governments could take over the financing vehicles of smaller governments in the same region to aid repayment.

Barred by Chinese laws from borrowing from banks, local governments set up about 10,000 financing vehicles across China to skirt the rule.

($1 = 6.2982 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Zhou Xin and Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Chris Lewis)