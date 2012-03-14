BEIJING, March 14 Premier Wen Jiabao said
China would intensify reform of its currency regime and allow
the yuan to float more freely, expressing regret for what he
said was unfinished work in his nine-year term.
Wen was speaking at the end of an annual parliament session,
the National People's Congress, punctuated by signs of a slowing
economy. His key comments follow below:
ON CURRENCY REFORM:
"Since the exchange rate reform in 2005, China's real
effective exchange rate has risen by 30 percent."
"In the Hong Kong market, NDFs (non-deliverable forwards)
have started to fluctuate both ways. This tells us the yuan is
possibly near a balanced level."
"We will step-up exchange rate reforms, especially in
increasing two-way fluctuations."
ON TRADE:
"We will adhere to the principles of the Doha Round and
advocate for free trade and oppose protectionism."
ON HIS LAST TERM AS PREMIER:
"I've served as premier for the past nine years. These years
have not been easy or ordinary. But I've always felt that
there's a lot of work that has not been done, (I) have more than
a few regrets.
"Due to limited capabilities, coupled with the system and
other reasons, there are many deficiencies in my work.
"Although it is not irresponsibility that has caused
mistakes in any one matter, as the person in charge of the
country's highest administrative organ, as for the problems that
have arisen in the economy and society during my term, I bear
responsibility."