BEIJING, March 7 Huaneng Power
International Inc , China's largest
independent power producer, will not post losses in the first
quarter of this year, a top official of the firm's parent
company said on Wednesday.
Cao Peixi, general manager of Huaneng Group, told reporters
on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing
that falling coal prices meant cost pressures were expected to
ease over the course of 2012.
"The operational situation of thermal power plants will
improve this year compared to last year," he said. "Unit fuel
costs for Huaneng Power International are not likely to increase
this year."
Huaneng warned in a January statement to the Hong Kong Stock
Exchange that it expected its 2011 profit to fall more than 50
percent from a year ago.
"Power generation was low in January and there were fewer
days in February. I don't think Huaneng Power International will
make losses at the end of Q1," Cao said.
Cao said the Huaneng Group was looking at overseas renewable
energy projects as potential acquisition targets, but gave no
further details.
