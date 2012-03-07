* Minister says seeking ways to ensure, improve pension fund
BEIJING, March 7 Reforms planned for
China's basic 1.9 trillion yuan ($301 billion) pension fund
market will not see a flood of cash heading towards the stock
market, labour and social security minister Yin Weimin said on
Wednesday.
Expectations are running high that Beijing is about to
unveil landmark reforms to create China's own version of the
U.S. 401K pension savings programme, to allow funds managed by
local governments more freedom to invest in a wider range of
assets, including domestic equities.
"Please don't simply think that pension funds management
means pumping money into the stock market," Yin, officially
titled Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, told a
news conference on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of
parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).
"Security will be the top priority," Yin said, adding that
the exact reforms were still being considered and that any
changes would ensure a prudent, diversified investment approach.
Chinese media have reported that Beijing may allow local
pension funds to invest up to 30 percent of their capital in
equities this year, potentially injecting 580 billion yuan ($92
billion) into the stock market, which was one of the world's
worst performers last year.
Guo Shuqing, the chairman of China Securities Regulatory
Commission, said earlier this week that local pension funds are
set to enter the stock market.
Company and individual contributions to the 1.9 trillion
basic pension scheme are only allowed to invest in government
bonds and bank deposits and are typically managed by municipal
or provincial governments.
But Beijing is inclined to allow the National Social
Security Fund (NSSF) to manage some of the pension money, local
media have said. The NSSF has delivered average annual returns
of 9 percent over the last decade.
"The trend is clear, that is we want to protect and grow the
value of these funds," Yin said.
DEMOGRAPHIC CHALLENGE
China is the world's second-largest economy with a quickly
aging population.
Urban residents rely on a pension system that includes a
personal account, into which an individual pays 8 percent of
salary for at least 15 years, and overall account into which
employers pay 20 percent of an employee's salary.
The average monthly pension for a retiree in 2011 was 1,531
yuan. For most rural residents, coverage is more limited, with
the minimum monthly state pension set at 55 yuan.
Yin also said China was considering raising the official
retirement age -- currently 60 for men and 55 for woment -- to
bring it into line with international standards and deal with
the country's demographic shift.
"Compared to most countries in the world, China's retirement
age is set a little bit earlier," Yin said.
"To handle the challenges from an aging population we need
to rethink the issue of the retirement age."
In 2011, China's basic pension accounts received 1.3
trillion yuan and made payments of 1.2 trillion yuan.
But the local pension funds are not balanced across the
country. Rich Guangdong province has outstanding pension assets
worth about 300 billion yuan, according to local media.
Yin said that 13 of the country's 31 provinces would be
unable to meet payments to pensioners without central government
aid. Beijing pumped in 180 billion yuan in 2011 to cover these
gaps.
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Ben Blanchard; Writing by Nick
Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)