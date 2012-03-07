* Minister says seeking ways to ensure, improve pension fund value

* 13 of 31 provinces unable to pay pensions without central govt aid

* Expectations for pension fund reform running high (Recasts, adds details, quotes)

BEIJING, March 7 Reforms planned for China's basic 1.9 trillion yuan ($301 billion) pension fund market will not see a flood of cash heading towards the stock market, labour and social security minister Yin Weimin said on Wednesday.

Expectations are running high that Beijing is about to unveil landmark reforms to create China's own version of the U.S. 401K pension savings programme, to allow funds managed by local governments more freedom to invest in a wider range of assets, including domestic equities.

"Please don't simply think that pension funds management means pumping money into the stock market," Yin, officially titled Minister of Human Resources and Social Security, told a news conference on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).

"Security will be the top priority," Yin said, adding that the exact reforms were still being considered and that any changes would ensure a prudent, diversified investment approach.

Chinese media have reported that Beijing may allow local pension funds to invest up to 30 percent of their capital in equities this year, potentially injecting 580 billion yuan ($92 billion) into the stock market, which was one of the world's worst performers last year.

Guo Shuqing, the chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, said earlier this week that local pension funds are set to enter the stock market.

Company and individual contributions to the 1.9 trillion basic pension scheme are only allowed to invest in government bonds and bank deposits and are typically managed by municipal or provincial governments.

But Beijing is inclined to allow the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) to manage some of the pension money, local media have said. The NSSF has delivered average annual returns of 9 percent over the last decade.

"The trend is clear, that is we want to protect and grow the value of these funds," Yin said.

DEMOGRAPHIC CHALLENGE

China is the world's second-largest economy with a quickly aging population.

Urban residents rely on a pension system that includes a personal account, into which an individual pays 8 percent of salary for at least 15 years, and overall account into which employers pay 20 percent of an employee's salary.

The average monthly pension for a retiree in 2011 was 1,531 yuan. For most rural residents, coverage is more limited, with the minimum monthly state pension set at 55 yuan.

Yin also said China was considering raising the official retirement age -- currently 60 for men and 55 for woment -- to bring it into line with international standards and deal with the country's demographic shift.

"Compared to most countries in the world, China's retirement age is set a little bit earlier," Yin said.

"To handle the challenges from an aging population we need to rethink the issue of the retirement age."

In 2011, China's basic pension accounts received 1.3 trillion yuan and made payments of 1.2 trillion yuan.

But the local pension funds are not balanced across the country. Rich Guangdong province has outstanding pension assets worth about 300 billion yuan, according to local media.

Yin said that 13 of the country's 31 provinces would be unable to meet payments to pensioners without central government aid. Beijing pumped in 180 billion yuan in 2011 to cover these gaps.

(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Ben Blanchard; Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing by Kim Coghill)