BEIJING, March 7 China's Qingdao Port Group expects to start operations for its 400,000-tonne Dongjiakou terminal this year, the group's chairman said on Wednesday, adding that it has not been approached by Vale regarding access for the Brazilian miner's giant vessels.

Chairman Chang Dechuan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in Beijing.

(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Ken Wills; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)