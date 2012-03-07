(Adds details, background)
BEIJING, March 7 China's Qingdao Port
Group expects to start operations at its 400,000-tonne iron ore
terminal at Dongjiakou Port this year, the group's chairman said
on Wednesday, adding it has not been approached by Vale
regarding access for the Brazilian miner's giant
vessels.
"We will accelerate the construction of the 400,000-tonne
iron ore terminal and expect to start operations this year,"
Chang Dechuan told reporters on the sidelines of an annual
parliamentary session in Beijing.
When completed, the iron ore terminal would have an annual
capacity of 40 million tonnes and Dongjiakou would be the first
Chinese port that would officially have the technical capacity
to receive Vale's huge dry bulk ships, also known as Valemaxes.
Other major ports which have the potential to handle
Valemaxes includes Dalian port, which earlier said it had
upgraded facilities at its 300,000-tonne iron ore berth to meet
"the requirements for large-sized vessels to dock as well as the
needs for transshipment".
However, Chang said Vale had not approached the company on
getting port access for its 400,000 deadweight-tonnes iron ore
carriers.
China last month banned its ports from receiving big vessels
that exceed their approved capacity, effectively barring Vale
from sending any more Valemaxes to its biggest iron ore
customer.
Qingdao Port plans to invest a total of 30 billion yuan
($4.76 billion) in Dongjiakou port between 2011-2015, to tap
growing demand for coal, oil and iron ore.
It aims to increase its total throughput to 400 million
tonnes this year from 370 million tonnes in 2011, including a
130 million tonnes capacity for iron ore, which would mark a 30
percent increase from last year, Chang said.
($1 = 6.3080 yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Ken Wills; Writing by Fayen Wong;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)