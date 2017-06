China's Premier Wen Jiabao gestures as he delivers a speech at a news conference after the closing ceremony of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING Reforms to China's political system are needed to address the country's economic problems, but these reforms have to be gradual and orderly, Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday.

Without political reform, tragedies like the Cultural Revolution are still possible, Wen said at a news conference at the end of the annual meeting of parliament.

