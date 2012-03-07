By Ben Blanchard
| BEIJING, March 7
BEIJING, March 7 Some foreign companies in
China exploit their workers by forcing them to do overtime or
underpaying them, the labour minister said on Wednesday, as
controversy swirls over working conditions at a plant that makes
Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads.
Apple has faced a slew of bad press following deaths and
reports of suicides at its China supply firms.
Three workers at Foxconn Technology Co Ltd
died in a blast last year when dust from polishing
iPads ignited, and labour rights groups have said 18 workers at
Foxconn sites killed themselves, or tried to, in 2010.
The vast majority of Foxconn's 1.2 million employees are
involved in assembling Apple products, according to media
reports.
Labour Minister Yin Weimin said foreign companies generally
followed the law when it came to their workers, but added that
problems did exist.
"Foreign-invested companies have made great contributions to
China's economic development and have played a positive role,"
he told reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of
parliament.
"Of course, we have also noticed that problems exist at some
companies, for example excessive overtime, too low pay for some
workers and a lack of concern for people," Yin said, without
naming any companies.
"Relevant government departments and unions will increase
their supervision and management when it comes to these issues."
Firms found to be breaking the law would be "severely
investigated and dealt with".
Rights activists say many abuses also occur at Chinese
companies, and the problem is particularly hampered by a
government ban on independent labour unions and restrictions on
the right to organise and strike.
The government will "step up guidance on companies' use of
workers, supervise and push for improvements in working and
living conditions and step up their concern for people", Yin
said, without elaborating.
The Washington D.C.-based Fair Labor Association is
currently carrying out an Apple-sanctioned extensive study of
work conditions at Apple's top eight suppliers in China,
including Foxconn, the world's largest manufacturer with close
to 1.2 million workers in China alone.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has described the probe as an
"unprecedented" audit to mitigate longstanding criticism of the
maltreatment of workers at some suppliers.
Working conditions at Foxconn, whose flagship unit is
Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries group, have in
particular been a constant thorn in the company's side.