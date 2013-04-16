SHANGHAI, April 16 Chinese state-owned
enterprises should transfer 30 percent of their capital gains
and ownership shares exceeding 51 percent to China's National
Social Security Fund (NSSF), local media reported quoting the
fund council's party secretary.
Dai Xianglong, NSSF's party secretary, told the official
Xinhua News Agency that in order for the fund to be better
resourced, more assets should be poured into the NSSF including
from the state-owned enterprise sector.
Dai proposes that listed state-owned enterprises should turn
over 30 percent of the capital income to the NSSF and transfer
ownership shares exceeding 51 percent to the social insurance
fund. Dai said he hopes to expand the fund's asset base to 3
trillion yuan ($485 billion) by 2020.
Last April, Dai said the NSSF would support the development
of companies controlled by the central government by investing
in them directly and indirectly. The NSSF managed assets worth
869 billion yuan in 2011.
($1 = 6.1871 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)