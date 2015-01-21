(Corrects spelling of 'electricity' in paragraph five)
BEIJING Jan 21 China's biggest reactor
operator, China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN), will put
another five reactor units into operation this year, company
executives said, adding that they remain confident in the
sector's growth despite approval delays.
The state-owned company, parent of Hong Kong Listed CGN
Power, completed three new reactors in 2014, taking
its total fleet to 11, spokesman Hu Guangyao told a press
conference in Shenzhen late on Tuesday.
The company had originally planned to complete five
reactors in 2014.
China has 22 reactors in operation and a further 26 under
construction, but it will need to approve and build at least
another 10 units if it is to meet its 2020 capacity target of
58-gigawatts.
This would account for about 3 percent of expected total
electricity generation.
New approvals were suspended after Japan's Fukushima crisis
in 2011. Six new reactor projects were expected to be given the
nod by China late last year, but no announcement has yet been
made.
Hu said the government "had its own planning considerations"
to take into account, and while no projects were approved last
year, he had "full confidence" in the development of the sector.
"The whole restructuring of the energy sector, state
requirements about sustainable energy growth and the development
of clean energy will all be very beneficial for nuclear," he
said.
In December, the government approved designs for CGN's
long-awaited homegrown "third-generation" reactor known as the
Hualong I, designed jointly with its rival, the China National
Nuclear Corporation.
CGN said it has already begun preliminary construction on
the first Hualong I reactor at the Fangchenggang nuclear base in
southern Guangxi. China eventually aims to sell the model
overseas.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Richard Pullin)