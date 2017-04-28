* CGN exec warns of regulatory, financial risks from Brexit
* Firm working with EDF for 2 UK reactors under construction
* CGN also waits for regulatory approval to build 2 more
reactors
(Updates with comments from CGN executive, background)
BEIJING, April 28 Great Britain's decision to
withdraw from the European Union will bring uncertainties to
nuclear cooperation among Britain, China and France, an
executive at China's CGN Power Co Ltd said on Friday.
CGN is awaiting regulatory approval to build two of its own
nuclear reactors in Britain and has provided a third of the
financing for the construction of two European Pressurised
Reactors (EPRs) at Hinkley Point in order to secure future
projects in the country.
Britain, which is currently negotiating its divorce from the
European Union, has stressed that it will be business as usual
for the Hinkley Point reactors, although some industry officials
say a potentially weaker pound following the country's EU exit
could raise construction costs.
Britain will also leave the European Atomic Energy Community
(Euratom), which some exports have said could raise costs, delay
new nuclear power projects and complicate research and
international cooperation agreements.
"Brexit will create some uncertainties," CGN Senior Vice
President Zheng Dongshan said at an industry event.
"The UK government announced also that it would leave
Euratom. How this project will go ahead smoothly, how we will
have as good a relationship as we have now - this is the first
challenge," he said.
He also noted that the UK regulatory environment was very
different from China, and even from France.
"It is very stringent on nuclear safety. It is a challenge
for EDF and for the Chinese team in this environment, not only
to fulfil our project targets, but also on nuclear safety and
quality and to deliver the project successfully."
"Certainly, the project itself will face some risks in
costs, in terms of planning," Zheng said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Edmund Klamann and
Richard Pullin)