BEIJING Oct 24 China will restrict the number
of new nuclear reactor approvals to a "small amount" before
2015, and will only allow them to be built in coastal regions,
the government said on Wednesday.
At a meeting of the State Council chaired by Premier Wen
Jiabao, the Chinese government passed a new nuclear safety and
industry development plan which raised the safety standards for
the nuclear sector.
China suspended all new project approvals in March 2011 in
the wake of an earthquake and tsunami off the northeast coast of
Japan, which triggered a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima reactor
complex.
According to official government website www.gov.cn, China
will adhere only to "third-generation" nuclear safety standards
when approving new reactor projects.
China's current fleet of nuclear reactors are all
second-generation, but it is currently building four
Westinghouse-designed AP1000 third-generation reactors, the
first of their kind to go into operation, as well as two Areva
EPRs in the southern province of Guangdong.
