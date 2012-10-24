* Reactors to be built only in coastal areas
* France's Areva, Japan's Toshiba could benefit
* Requires 3rd-generation safety standards for new reactors
By David Stanway
BEIJING, Oct 24 China will approve a small
number of new nuclear reactors before 2015 to be built only in
coastal regions, the government said on Wednesday, as it
unveiled a raft of measures to spur private investments in
energy.
In its latest five-year plan for the energy sector, China
said it would also promote price reforms for electricity, coal,
oil and natural gas and pledged to boost its hydro, solar and
wind power generation in an effort to cut emissions.
The approval of new nuclear safety and development plans
comes after a near 20-month ban by Beijing on approvals of new
plants following the Fukushima disaster in Japan.
The latest plan could pave the way for Beijing to resume
approvals, which would be a boon to Chinese nuclear power
equipment makers including Shanghai Electric Group Co.
and Dongfang Electric Corp., whose
long-term contracts have been frozen during the ban.
In a decision that could be good news for foreign reactor
builders including France's Areva and U.S.-based
Westinghouse, which is owned by Japan's Toshiba, China
stipulated that new reactors would need to adhere to
"third-generation" technology that meets the highest
international safety standards.
China's current fleet of nuclear reactors is mostly
second-generation and is based on a variety of designs from
Canada, France and Russia.
The country is building four Westinghouse-designed AP1000
third-generation reactors, which will be the first of this model
to go into operation globally, as well as two Areva EPRs in the
southern province of Guangdong.
Before the disaster in Japan, China was widely expected to
more than double its existing target of 40 gigawatts (GW) of
nuclear capacity by 2020, despite concerns about the reliability
of its second-generation technologies as well as a shortage of
regulators, safety inspectors and skilled staff.
The new sector guidelines include no new capacity target,
but industry experts have said a more realistic figure would be
60 to 70 GW. Total capacity amounted to 12.57 GW by
end-September.
MORE PRIVATE INVESTMENT
In the wide-ranging document, Beijing also vowed to
encourage more private investment in its state-dominated energy
sector.
Included in the list of possible private investment targets
were the exploration and development of energy resources, coal
processing, oil refining, renewables, the construction of oil
and natural gas pipelines and the electricity sector.
"All projects listed in the national energy program, except
those forbidden by laws or regulations, are open to private
capital," the document said.
Beijing also said it would welcome foreign investment, by
the way of joint ventures, to develop its unconventional oil and
gas resources. It also encouraged foreign investment in the
building of nuclear stations and some lower-emission coal-fired
power stations as long as the Chinese parties have control.
"China needs energy investment, that's why the government is
encouraging private and foreign investment. But it is too early
to say if they will have any material impact on the energy
sector," said Wang Aochao, head of research at UOB Kay Hian in
Shanghai.
Private firms currently are shut out of lucrative energy
projects. Its oil market is dominated by two large state-owned
oil companies, Sinopec and CNPC, which control domestic
wholesale crude oil pricing.
China is preparing for a once-in-a-decade leadership
transition in November, and its new leaders are widely expected
to push for the sort of market-oriented reforms that will break
up monopolies in sectors such as energy.
The government will speed up the reform of its state-owned
enterprises, including the railway, postal and salt industries,
and lower the threshold for entry into the telecoms, power, oil
and petrochemical industries, the head of State Asset
Supervision and Administration Commission said separately on
Wednesday.
Large state enterprises will have to list their main
business if conditions allow, Wang Yong was quoted as saying by
state media Xinhua. For those not fit for listing, Beijing will
encourage them to restructure and will introduce corporate
governance rules.