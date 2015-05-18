BEIJING May 18 The approval process for China's ambitious nuclear reactor building plans is now back to normal after a four-year interruption, giving Beijing a fighting chance to meet its 2020 capacity targets, an industry official told reporters on Monday.

"We've approved two new projects this year and there will probably be another two or three approved later this year, so I believe that normality in the sector has already been restored," Zhang Huazhu, chairman of the China Nuclear Energy Association, said.

Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011 prompted China to conduct a root-and-branch safety review of all its nuclear facilities and to impose a moratorium on all new project approvals, though regulators did give the second phase of the Russia-designed Tianwan reactor complex, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the go-ahead in 2012.

While the suspension officially ended in late-2012, no new projects were approved until the second phase of the Hongyanhe project in China's northeast earlier this year.

That was quickly followed by the approval of the first "Hualong 1" third-generation reactor in Fujian province, which China hopes will serve as a shop window for its efforts to sell the homegrown design overseas.

Experts have warned that China will struggle to meet its target to put 58 gigawatts of nuclear power into commercial operation by the end of 2020, but Zhang said the quick approval of new projects this year could put the country back on track.

The number of reactor units in operation, under construction or already approved now amounts to 52. They would bring installed capacity up to 53 GW once they were completed, Zhang said.

"If the new projects expected to be approved this year are added to the total, it would come out just short of 58 GW, so I believe there is hope that we will basically be able to meet it," he said.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Nick Macfie)