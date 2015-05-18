BEIJING May 18 The approval process for China's
ambitious nuclear reactor building plans is now back to normal
after a four-year interruption, giving Beijing a fighting chance
to meet its 2020 capacity targets, an industry official told
reporters on Monday.
"We've approved two new projects this year and there will
probably be another two or three approved later this year, so I
believe that normality in the sector has already been restored,"
Zhang Huazhu, chairman of the China Nuclear Energy Association,
said.
Japan's Fukushima disaster in 2011 prompted China to conduct
a root-and-branch safety review of all its nuclear facilities
and to impose a moratorium on all new project approvals, though
regulators did give the second phase of the Russia-designed
Tianwan reactor complex, in the eastern province of Jiangsu, the
go-ahead in 2012.
While the suspension officially ended in late-2012, no new
projects were approved until the second phase of the Hongyanhe
project in China's northeast earlier this year.
That was quickly followed by the approval of the first
"Hualong 1" third-generation reactor in Fujian province, which
China hopes will serve as a shop window for its efforts to sell
the homegrown design overseas.
Experts have warned that China will struggle to meet its
target to put 58 gigawatts of nuclear power into commercial
operation by the end of 2020, but Zhang said the quick approval
of new projects this year could put the country back on track.
The number of reactor units in operation, under construction
or already approved now amounts to 52. They would bring
installed capacity up to 53 GW once they were completed, Zhang
said.
"If the new projects expected to be approved this year are
added to the total, it would come out just short of 58 GW, so I
believe there is hope that we will basically be able to meet
it," he said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Nick Macfie)