BEIJING Jan 27 China is on course to meet its target to raise its total installed nuclear capacity to 58 gigawatts (GW) after a resumption in new project approvals last year, an official with the country's nuclear agency said on Wednesday.

Xu Dazhe, the chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority, told reporters that China now had 30 reactors in operation, with a total capacity of 28.3 GW. Another 24 units are now under construction, with a total capacity of 26.7 GW, following the approval of eight new reactors last year, Xu said.

"At this speed, the targets to put 58 GW into operation and have another 30 GW under construction by 2020 are still within our plans," he said at a briefing on nuclear safety.

Of the total now in operation, 28 are commercial nuclear projects. According to the China Nuclear Energy Association, they generated 169 billion kilowatt-hours of power last year, up 29.4 percent from 2014.

China suspended new reactor approvals and launched a nationwide inspection of all its nuclear projects in 2011 after a massive earthquake and tsunami sparked meltdowns at an ageing nuclear plant in Japan's Fukushima.

While some countries have vowed to phase out their nuclear reactor fleet as a result of safety concerns and growing public opposition, China is now embarking on the world's biggest nuclear construction programme as part of its efforts to ease its dependence on coal.

China also aims to become a leading global reactor builder, and has signed preliminary agreements with countries such as Argentina and Romania to export technology, including its flagship "Hualong I" reactor design.

Chinese state nuclear firms are also set to help finance a controversial reactor at Britain's Hinkley Point after signing a deal with France's EDF last year.

Two of China's key advanced reactor projects - the world's first Westinghouse-designed AP1000 at Sanmen in Zhejiang province and an Areva EPR reactor at Taishan in Guangdong province - have been repeatedly delayed due to safety concerns.

Similar EPR units in Flamanville in France and Finland's Olkiluoto are both years behind schedule. Xu said that despite the delays at Taishan, construction was still the fastest of all the world's EPRs.

"Why has it been delayed? Because safety has been put in an important position," he said. "As soon as there is a problem, we must resolve it and carry out follow-up work."

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Joseph Radford)