HONG KONG Feb 12 China General Nuclear Power
Group, the country's largest nuclear energy company, has picked
China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Deutsche Bank
as financial advisers ahead of a planned $2 billion
Hong Kong initial public offering, IFR reported on Wednesday,
citing sources familiar with the deal.
CICC and Deutsche will help the company restructure its
business ahead of the IPO and are expected to take a leading
role arranging the listing, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The IPO is expected during the second half of the
year.
CICC declined to comment, while Deutsche was not immediately
available to comment.
Other banks will likely be added to the deal at a later
stage, IFR said.
