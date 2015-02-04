SHANGHAI Feb 4 Shares in China's Shanghai Electric Power rose 10 percent in early trade in Shanghai on Wednesday, the maximum daily limit, after the company announced its parent had got approval for a merger.

Shares rose to 12.9 yuan ($2) in morning trade, up 10 percent in volatile trade.

Shanghai Electric Power said its parent company, China Power Investment Corp, had got approval to start work on a merger with SNPTC, which was formed about a decade ago to handle nuclear technological development. ($1 = 6.2471 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ed Davies)