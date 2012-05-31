BEIJING May 31 China has approved a nuclear
safety plan and says its nuclear power plants meet the latest
international safety standards, though some plants need to
improve their ability to cope with flooding and earthquakes,
state media said on Thursday.
China suspended approvals of new nuclear power plants in the
wake of Japan's nuclear crisis in March 2011 following a
devastating tsunami, and ordered nationwide safety checks on
existing plants and construction sites. It also pledged to
review its nuclear power development plan.
The State Council, China's Cabinet, approved a nuclear
safety plan for 2011-2015 in a meeting chaired by Premier Wen
Jiabao on Thursday, state television said.
China also aims to enhance nuclear safety standards and
lower the risks of nuclear radiation by 2020, the report said.
A nine-month safety inspection of China's 41 nuclear power
plants, which are either operating or under construction, showed
that most of China's nuclear power stations meet both Chinese
and International Atomic Energy Agency standards, according to
the report.
However, some individual power plants need to improve their
ability to prevent damage from serious accidents such as
earthquakes, flooding or tsunami, it said.
State media have said China will likely scale down its 2020
nuclear power generation capacity target to 60-70 gigawatts (GW)
compared with earlier expectations of around 80
GW.
The government has not made any decision on when to start
approving new nuclear plant projects.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Will
Waterman)