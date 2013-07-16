By David Stanway
BEIJING, July 17
BEIJING, July 17 The abrupt cancellation of a
$6.5 billion uranium processing project in southern China has
left Beijing with a headache as it tries to secure the fuel
required to sustain an ambitious nuclear reactor building
programme.
China has been buying stakes in uranium mines in Asia and
Africa, but without the capacity to enrich and process the ore
it will still be dependent on foreign firms to turn it into
useable fuel.
The project, set to be built in the city of Heshan in
heavily populated Guangdong province, where many of China's
existing reactors are stationed, was called off at the weekend
following protests, with the sector still struggling to convince
the public that nuclear power is safe.
The two biggest state-owned reactor builders, the China
General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC) and the China National
Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), are now scouting for new sites.
"China's processing capacity is undersized compared to the
plants under construction, and so is its uranium and fuel
supply, and that's why the companies are busy revving things
up," said Li Ning, a specialist on nuclear power and dean of the
School of Energy Research at China's Xiamen University.
China currently has 15 reactors with an aggregate installed
capacity of 12.57 gigawatts (GW), but another 30 plants are
under construction and due to go into operation between now and
2016, adding another 29 GW to the total.
Gaining more control over the global fuel supply chain is
crucial to China's plans to increase total nuclear capacity to
58 GW by 2020, and will require not only overseas acquisitions
but also more enrichment capacity.
The plant in Guangdong was expected to cost 40 billion yuan
($6.5 billion) and would have provided a "one-stop shop" for
uranium enrichment and the fabrication of fuel rods for Chinese
reactors. It was expected to begin manufacturing nuclear fuel by
2020, with annual capacity eventually set to reach 1,000 tonnes.
The China Youth Daily newspaper said it would have provided
half of the country's total nuclear fuel by the time it was
completed.
Steve Kidd, senior partner at East Cliff Consulting, a
British firm that advises on nuclear issues, said he was
surprised the authorities backed down so quickly.
"This seemed to be a major new facility with uranium
conversion and enrichment as well as fuel fabrication," he said.
"One imagines they will have to increase capacity elsewhere."
PROCESSING IMPORTS
While Beijing's 2020 target for the amount of power to be
generated from nuclear sources was scaled back after the
Fukushima disaster in Japan, its 2030 target of around 200 GW
remained intact. Analysts expect annual primary uranium demand
to rise tenfold over the period to around 40,000 tonnes.
To meet that demand, CNNC and CGNPC have been exploring
domestic uranium deposits, but a surge in imports is inevitable,
and is expected to put pressure on global supplies.
The two firms have acquired stakes in deposits in Namibia,
Niger and Kazakhstan, but without the processing capacity they
would still have to buy enriched fuel from suppliers such as
France's Areva and U.S.-based Westinghouse, owned by
Japan's Toshiba.
"If China doesn't have the processing capacity then it has
to import the fuel directly," said Xiamen University's Li. "Even
if CGNPC's mines are running they have to supply stocks to the
fuel suppliers."
The scrapped Heshan plant would have improved China's
ability to process foreign uranium, and also provided a cheaper
option than importing ready-to-use nuclear fuel, especially if
prices rise as expected.
China's existing facilities in the western regions of
Sichuan, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi and Gansu are well-placed to
handle stocks imported from Kazakhstan, but as Beijing seeks to
diversify sources, buying stocks from Africa, Australia and the
Americas, a new processing facility on the coast could be vital.
The Heshan project cancellation was a serious setback, but
industry voices say China and its big nuclear firms will do
their utmost to find an alternative as soon as they can.
"My sense is that if the government decides they are going
to need a certain amount of nuclear power, which I think they
have, they will build it and something like the protests that we
saw a few days ago won't stop that," said Fletcher Newton, a
uranium industry consultant.
($1 = 6.1378 Chinese yuan)
