BEIJING Jan 29 The outstanding amount of China's dollar-denominated Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) programme fell to $80.80 billion as of Jan. 29, the country's foreign exchange regulator said in a statement on Friday.

China reported its end-December QFII quota, which stood at $81.1 billion as of Dec.25.

The QFII scheme was created to allow foreigners to invest in Chinese capital markets. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)