WASHINGTON, Sept 2 China needs to be a more
responsible power as it gains global influence and avoid flexing
its muscles in disputes with smaller countries over issues like
the South China Sea, U.S. President Barack Obama told CNN in an
interview to be aired on Sunday.
"If you sign a treaty that calls for international
arbitration around maritime issues, the fact that you're bigger
than the Philippines or Vietnam or other countries ... is not a
reason for you to go around and flex your muscles," Obama said
in excerpts released by CNN. "You've got to abide by
international law."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)