By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 14 Yuan bond sale underwriting
fees in the offshore market shrank last year as Chinese issuers
found cheaper funding on the mainland while foreign buyers
stayed away due to yuan weakness and volatility.
The offshore debt market saw its first annual primary
issuance decline since it kicked off nearly a decade ago, with
issuance more than halving in 2015 from the previous year.
Banks received an estimated $51.2 million from underwriting
dim sum bonds last year, down 62 percent from $136 million
recorded a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman
Consulting.
The average commission per deal also fell to $0.13 million
last year from $0.22 million, the statistics showed.
"Underwriting fees this year can be even lower than last
year as the dim sum bond supply is expected to fall further and
commission rates also have room to be squeezed," said a debt
capital market banker at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong.
"We will not recommend the dim sum bond market to our
clients who plan to raise funds unless they want to, but switch
our focus to the dollar bond market," the banker said.
Dim sum bond issuance fell to 163 billion yuan ($24.8
billion) in 2015, less than half of that sold a year earlier,
Thomson Reuters data shows. The slide was heaviest in the second
half of the year as China markets crashed and Beijing
unexpectedly devalued the yuan in early August.
The debt market is still facing strong headwinds this year
given demand will continue to be curbed as foreign investors
sell off yuan assets amid weak economic fundamentals in China
and on expectations the yuan is set to weaken further.
Chinese issuers that used to be key players in the market
mostly disappeared last year after funding costs on the mainland
fell much lower than in Hong Kong, especially for high-yield
issuers such as property firms.
A 10-year Chinese government dim sum bond fetched a yield of
3.7 percent on Thursday, compared with 2.8 percent for its
counterpart onshore.
The trend appears set to continue this year with the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) expected to maintain a loose
monetary policy to shore up the sluggish economy, while yuan
liquidity remains tight in Hong Kong.
Implied overnight interest rates for China's yuan hit a
record high of 94 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as suspected
intervention from the PBOC drained liquidity in the offshore
market.
"Despite the weak sentiment in the dim sum bond market, it
may see some technical support this year as there will not be
much supply," said a fixed income fund manager in Hong Kong.
The total return of dim sum bonds in U.S. dollar terms slid
to -3.2 percent in 2015, the worst level since the market came
into being, Standard Chartered said.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* China has allowed a second batch of foreign institutions
to enter China's interbank foreign exchange market, including
Reserve Bank of India, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Bank
of International Settlements.
* The Bank of Japan and the People's Bank of China are
negotiating on a resumption of a bilateral currency swap
arrangement in case of a financial crisis, sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
* China's offshore yuan firmed above the onshore rate on
Tuesday morning for the first time since October, as traders
pointed to state intervention and rate arbitrage strategies for
pushing the currencies abruptly together. ]
* China's foreign exchange regulator has ordered banks in
some of the country's major import and export centres to limit
purchases of U.S. dollars this month, three people with direct
knowledge have told Reuters.
* Bearish bets on the yuan hit a near six-year high, denting
sentiment towards most other emerging Asian currencies, as
China's central bank allowed the currency to depreciate at a
faster pace, a Reuters poll showed.
($1 = 6.5747 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)