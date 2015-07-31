HONG KONG, June 30 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 2.1 percent to 992.9 billion yuan ($159.90 billion) in June from the previous month, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settlement stood at 592.9 billion yuan for the month, compared with 492.5 billion yuan in May. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: June May Apr Mar Feb Jan Yuan (or Rmb bln) 992.9 972.4 955.2 952.0 973.0 981.4 pct change m/m +2.1 +1.8 +0.3 -2.2 -0.9 -2.2 pct of total deposits 11.7 11.5 11.4 11.4 12.0 11.9 Total (HK$ bln) 10,552 10,562 10,504 10,406 10,152 10,186 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): June May Apr Mar Feb Jan (bln yuan) 592.9 492.5 484.2 616.2 462.0 548.0 pct change m/m 20.4 1.7 -21.4 33.4 -15.7 -16.7 ($1 = 6.2097 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)