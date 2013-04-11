HONG KONG, April 11 China's foreign exchange
regulator has criticised aggressive quota applications submitted
by overseas institutional investors to gain access to the
country's domestic financial market.
The country's State Administration of Foreign Exchange
(SAFE) believes some requests for quotas far exceeded the actual
needs of the institutions and it doubted their ability to manage
a fund worth 5-10 billion yuan, the Hong Kong Economic Journal
reported on Thursday, quoting unnamed sources.
SAFE also stressed that the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme quotas should not be
transferred to other parties and said it would punish those who
did so, without elaborating, the report added.
Beijing introduced RQFII scheme with an initial quota of 20
billion yuan ($3.2 billion) in 2011 and expanded it to 270
billion yuan at the end of 2012 to allow more access to its
market.
The products, especially those that invest in the mainland's
A-share market via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), have been well
received, given China's recovering economy and stock market, in
addition to its appreciating currency.
SAFE held a meeting with RQFIIs and their custodian banks on
April 9 and suggested they apply for quotas based on their
needs. It also asked them to submit applications with quotas,
product details and operation plans by Friday.
The regulator requested RQFIIs to apply for monthly quotas
at the end of each month, instead of the current practice of
seeking them after 80 percent of the quotas already granted had
been used, the newspaper said.
Regulatory officials could not be reached for comments.
China loosened restrictions on participants and investment
products under the RQFII scheme in March. The new rules allow
Hong Kong subsidiaries of mainland commercial banks and
insurance companies, as well as financial institutions primarily
based in Hong Kong, to take part.
($1 = 6.1939 Chinese yuan)
