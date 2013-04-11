(Recasts with confirmation, adds details)
HONG KONG, April 11 China's foreign exchange
regulator will adjust the way it approves quotas for overseas
institutional investors to gain access to the country's domestic
financial market, four sources said, to stop them from
submitting aggressive applications.
During a meeting on Tuesday, the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE) asked the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investors (RQFIIs) to apply for quotas based on
their actual needs.
Applications for new RQFII quotas would have priority over
those asking for additional quotas and the SAFE would give its
approval each month, based on cross-border fund flows among
other factors, the sources said.
"The regulator said the quota for each institution will not
be very big, but allowed for additional quota application in the
future," said one of the sources, adding new rules on the
management of RQFII accounts will be released by the People's
Bank of China soon.
The Chinese regulator believes some requests for quotas far
exceeded the actual needs of the institutions and it doubted
their ability to manage a fund worth 5-10 billion yuan, the Hong
Kong Economic Journal earlier reported on Thursday.
Beijing introduced RQFII scheme with an initial quota of 20
billion yuan ($3.2 billion) in 2011 and expanded it to 270
billion yuan at the end of 2012 to allow more access to its
market.
The products, especially those that invest in the mainland's
A-share market via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), have been well
received, given China's recovering economy, the stock market and
a strengthening yuan.
At the meeting, the regulator asked the RQFIIs to apply for
quotas monthly, instead of the current practice of seeking them
after 80 percent of the quotas already granted had been used,
said another source.
China loosened restrictions on participants and investment
products under the RQFII scheme in March. The new rules allow
Hong Kong subsidiaries of mainland commercial banks and
insurance companies, as well as financial institutions primarily
based in Hong Kong, to take part.
It also offers foreign institutions a broader range of
investment options, including individual stocks, mutual funds,
interbank bonds, index futures, warrants, and any other products
approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
The regulator stressed that the RQFII scheme quotas should
not be transferred to other parties and said it would punish
those who did so, without elaborating, the Hong Kong Economic
Journal Said.
China's central bank and commercial banks bought 295.4
billion yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in
February, marking the third consecutive month of net purchases
and implying a rise in money inflows.
Analysts said persistent foreign exchange purchases suggests
companies are betting on a rising yuan as they opt to hold
assets in renminbi while denominating their debt in foreign
currencies.
The yuan climbed to a record high against the dollar on
Wednesday for the second time in five days, hitting the edge of
the official trading band for the first time since Dec. 11, as
Beijing continued to show tolerance for measured appreciation.
($1 = 6.1939 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Zhao Hongmei; Editing by Matt
Driskill and Sanjeev Miglani)