HONG KONG, April 11 China's foreign exchange regulator will adjust the way it approves quotas for overseas institutional investors to gain access to the country's domestic financial market, four sources said, to stop them from submitting aggressive applications.

During a meeting on Tuesday, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) asked the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFIIs) to apply for quotas based on their actual needs.

Applications for new RQFII quotas would have priority over those asking for additional quotas and the SAFE would give its approval each month, based on cross-border fund flows among other factors, the sources said.

"The regulator said the quota for each institution will not be very big, but allowed for additional quota application in the future," said one of the sources, adding new rules on the management of RQFII accounts will be released by the People's Bank of China soon.

The Chinese regulator believes some requests for quotas far exceeded the actual needs of the institutions and it doubted their ability to manage a fund worth 5-10 billion yuan, the Hong Kong Economic Journal earlier reported on Thursday.

Beijing introduced RQFII scheme with an initial quota of 20 billion yuan ($3.2 billion) in 2011 and expanded it to 270 billion yuan at the end of 2012 to allow more access to its market.

The products, especially those that invest in the mainland's A-share market via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), have been well received, given China's recovering economy, the stock market and a strengthening yuan.

At the meeting, the regulator asked the RQFIIs to apply for quotas monthly, instead of the current practice of seeking them after 80 percent of the quotas already granted had been used, said another source.

China loosened restrictions on participants and investment products under the RQFII scheme in March. The new rules allow Hong Kong subsidiaries of mainland commercial banks and insurance companies, as well as financial institutions primarily based in Hong Kong, to take part.

It also offers foreign institutions a broader range of investment options, including individual stocks, mutual funds, interbank bonds, index futures, warrants, and any other products approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The regulator stressed that the RQFII scheme quotas should not be transferred to other parties and said it would punish those who did so, without elaborating, the Hong Kong Economic Journal Said.

China's central bank and commercial banks bought 295.4 billion yuan worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in February, marking the third consecutive month of net purchases and implying a rise in money inflows.

Analysts said persistent foreign exchange purchases suggests companies are betting on a rising yuan as they opt to hold assets in renminbi while denominating their debt in foreign currencies.

The yuan climbed to a record high against the dollar on Wednesday for the second time in five days, hitting the edge of the official trading band for the first time since Dec. 11, as Beijing continued to show tolerance for measured appreciation.

