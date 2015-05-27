HONG KONG May 27 The Chinese yuan has become
the most used currency in Asia Pacific for payments with China
and Hong Kong, having been placed fifth as recently as 2012,
global transaction services organisation SWIFT said on
Wednesday.
On average, 31 percent of payments in Asia Pacific with
China and Hong Kong are now made in yuan, up from 7 percent in
April 2012, SWIFT said.
Payments in yuan exchanged with China and Hong Kong within
Asia Pacific increased by 327 percent in April from three years
ago, surpassing the Japanese yen, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar
and Australian dollar.
Most Asian countries have moved from being low users of the
yuan (under 10 percent) to medium users (10-50 percent, SWIFT
said. Only nine out of 26 countries are considered low users
compared to 19 in 2012.
The Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan were
among six countries that were considered high users of the
currency.
Overall, the yuan remained the fifth most active currency
for global payments and accounted for 2.07 percent of payments
worldwide in April.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)