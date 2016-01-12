(Adds fall back in implied overnight rates)
By Michelle Chen and Patrick Graham
HONG KONG/LONDON Jan 12 Implied overnight
interest rates for China's yuan hit a record high of
94 percent in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as suspected intervention
from the Chinese central bank drained liquidity in the offshore
market.
In a volatile day's trading, the last Reuters data for the
market showed rates falling back to around 5 percent
by 0900 GMT.
Dealers in London said that fall had been driven by some
international players seeking to place yuan funds late, having
missed out on the far higher rates quoted earlier in Hong Kong.
"It is very volatile. I would not rule out rates spiking
again tomorrow," said a dealer with one international bank in
London. "It will take at least a few days for things to calm
down, if they do."
That followed an extraordinary 24 hours in Hong Kong money
markets, which saw the return for depositing the yuan soar,
first to around 40 percent on Monday, and then 94 percent on
Tuesday - although some dealers said there had been trades
between banks at even higher rates.
That increased the cost of funding for speculators wanting
to sell forward contracts in the yuan as China battled to get
the yuan's offshore and onshore exchange rates under control.
Traders in Hong Kong said the People's Bank of China had
deliberately reined in supplies of its currency offshore to push
up interest rates.
"There's still a lot of swap squeezing going on. The funding
for the swap positions is being squeezed by the central bank
interventions via Chinese banks that used to be main liquidity
providers of the offshore yuan," said the head of FX trading at
an Asian bank in Hong Kong, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It will last for a few days and perhaps we'll see some
relief later this week as a lot of short yuan positions will be
forced to be squared within days."
Suspected interventions in the offshore yuan market briefly
pushed the offshore spot rate to the same level as the onshore
rate. The spread between the two rates had hit more than 1,600
pips last week.
Uptake of a 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) intra-day
repurchase facility, rolled out by the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) in 2014, rose on Monday, a spokeswoman for the
city's de-facto central bank said.
The HKMA, through the RMB liquidity facility and the Primary
Liquidity Providers scheme, provides liquidity support to banks.
However, traders say the liquidity facility does not help
much as the rates the HKMA charges for the funds are the same as
market rates, which are very high.
The Hong Kong Treasury Markets Association fixed the
offshore yuan overnight interbank offered rate (Hibor)
at 66.8 percent on Tuesday. It was the highest
level since the fixing was launched in June 2013.
Yuan accumulation in the offshore market lost momentum in
2015 after the currency's largest yearly loss on record against
the dollar and is still under heavy pressure as fresh weakness
this year will reinforce investors' aversion to the
yuan.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong stood at 864.2 billion yuan
($131.35 billion) in November, a bit higher than 854.3 billion
yuan a month earlier but still hovering around two-year lows.
($1 = 6.5718 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)