By Michelle Chen
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Jan 21 The Chinese yuan's
accelerating internationalisation lost some of its shine after
Beijing launched a batch of restrictive measures over recent
weeks to control cross-border flows and squeeze out speculators.
These control measures, seen as a setback to Beijing's
efforts to open up its domestic market and liberalise the
capital account, may affect investor faith in China's policies
and the internationalisation process itself, analysts say.
China's central bank said on Monday it will start
implementing a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) on offshore
banks' domestic yuan deposits to help set up a long-term
mechanism to regulate fund flows.
In addition, regulators are imposing limits on cross-border
flows from yuan-denominated capital pools and requiring
intensified checks on related transactions, people with direct
knowledge of the new measures told Reuters.
These measures followed frequent suspected intervention by
the People's Bank of China in both onshore and offshore yuan FX
markets earlier this month to stabilise its currency and shake
out speculative funds betting on yuan depreciation.
"The PBOC's heavy intervention these days would undo some
achieved progress in offshore market development... It may
remind the policymaker to rethink about the strategy for RMB
internationalization," China International Capital Corporation
(CICC) analysts said in a report.
China rolled out a series of new policies last year to
facilitate cross-border fund flows more quickly than the market
had expected, but the yuan's quick depreciation and flourishing
arbitrage have brought the deregulatory drive to a sharp halt.
"The yuan's internationalisation process is set to slow down
and faces challenges as the currency is expected to fall
further, which is a fundamental change from several years ago,"
said an executive at a Chinese brokerage in Hong Kong.
It was difficult to promote yuan-denominated investment
products to foreign investors under such circumstances because
FX losses would eat into their returns, the executive said.
Indeed, the dim sum bond market - which helped pioneer the
yuan's internationalisation - has lost steam and is expected to
see even fewer issues this year as investors gradually switch
back to U.S. dollar assets.
The yuan has lost 4 percent against the dollar in the past
three months. BMI Research on Tuesday revised down its forecast
for the yuan to 7.1 per dollar by the end of this year from 6.8
previously.
WEEK IN REVIEW:
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will launch new
initiatives including an onshore China commodities platform and
a way for foreign companies to list via the Hong Kong-Shanghai
Stock Connect program, HKEx Chief Executive Charles Li said on
Thursday.
* Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) will
require banks to set aside reserves for possible default of a
yuan derivative products amid sharp falls in the Chinese
currency, three sources close to the regulator said on Monday.
* China's central bank and commercial banks sold a net 629
billion yuan ($95.61 billion) worth of foreign exchange in
December, data showed on Monday, or nearly triple the figure of
the previous month, as capital outflows grew.
* China's economic growth in the fourth quarter slowed to
the weakest since the financial crisis, adding pressure on a
government that is struggling to restore the confidence of
investors after perceived policy missteps jolted global markets.
* India would be very concerned if China were to allow a
major devaluation in the yuan currency, its Group of 20 summit
negotiator told Reuters, adding that he doubted Beijing would
allow this to happen.
CHART OF THE WEEK:
China GDP and exports: link.reuters.com/zeq95s
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Eric Meijer)