HONG KONG, March 1 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, rose 0.1 percent to
852.1 billion yuan ($130.30 billion) in January from the
previous month, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
Cross-border trade settlement stood at 480.1 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 667.5 billion yuan in December.
The following are yuan deposit data:
Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
Yuan (or Rmb bln) 852.1 851.1 864.2 854.3 895.4 979.0
pct change m/m 0.1 -1.5 1.2 -4.6 -8.5 -1.5
pct of total deposits 9.3 9.5 9.9 9.7 10.3 11.2
Total (HK$ bln) 10,926 10,750 10,678 10,655 10,659 10,662
Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
(bln yuan) 480.1 667.5 508.9 410.8 738.6 727.9
pct change m/m -28.1 31.2 23.9 -44.4 1.5 24.7
($1 = 6.5397 Chinese yuan renminbi)
