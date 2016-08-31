HONG KONG Aug 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, fell 6.2 pct to 667.1
billion yuan ($99.90 billion) in July, the Hong Kong Monetary
Authority said on Wednesday.
It was the lowest level since March 2013.
Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 407.5 billion yuan
for the month, compared with 459.2 billion yuan in June.
Hong Kong dollar deposits rose by 2 percent in July,
while overall foreign-currency deposits increased by 1.7
percent.
Yuan deposits accounted for 7 percent of Hong Kong's total
deposits in July.
($1 = 6.6779 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)