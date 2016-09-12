* CNH overnight borrowing rate fixed at 5.5155 pct

By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, Sept 12 Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate eased to around 2 percent after hitting 10 percent on Monday morning amid volatile trading following its fixing at a seven-month high.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor), set by the city's Treasury Markets Association (TMA), was fixed at 5.5155 percent for overnight contracts, the highest level since Feb. 19. Friday's fixing was 4.71267 percent.

Offshore yuan borrowing rates have been elevated since late last week, and market players have different theories on why. Some say China's central bank pushed the borrowing rates higher to dampen yuan short-sellers, and others believe it is just due to short-term liquidity concerns.

"The surging CNH Hibor is just a natural result of the central bank's intervention last year," a senior Hong Kong trader said.

The People's Bank of China "has brought yuan funds back to onshore market after their forward positions here matured," said the trader, adding that he did not see any intervention in the CNH market recently.

"The offshore yuan market actually does not lack liquidity, but the central bank's action has a big psychological impact on it," the trader said.

RESIDUAL FROM 2015

Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Hong Kong, agreed.

"It's pretty much the residual left over from the intervention that we saw last year that was unsterilized," Trinh said, noting that liquidity was tight now just for short-term contracts such as overnight ones.

In August 2015, the PBOC orchestrated a significant depreciation of its currency, followed by a series of interventions both onshore and offshore to stabilise market expectations.

The overnight yuan borrowing rate fell to around 2 percent at 0835GMT Monday.

However, traders say the CNH Hibor may remain volatile in the coming days as market players need time to digest the actions from the central bank and reallocate their yuan funds.

"The offshore yuan market is definitely not in panic or lack liquidity like what happened last year or at the beginning of this year," said a senior banker at a Chinese bank in Hong Kong, adding that a range of rumours impacted the market. (Additional reporting by John Ruwith in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)