By Michelle Chen

HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rate jumped to fresh seven-month highs on Wednesday as banks turned cautious about lending out yuan funds ahead of the long holiday weekend.

China's financial markets are closed from Thursday for the Mid-Autumn Festival, and Hong Kong's markets are shut on Friday.

The yuan borrowing rate is also expected to remain volatile in the short-term amid speculation that China's central bank will try to keep its currency stable before its official inclusion into the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR) basket in October.

When contacted by Reuters, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in an email that CNH Hibors are driven by market demand and supply for offshore RMB funding both within and outside Hong Kong.

"Banks may have become more cautious in lending out funds ahead of the long Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Nonetheless, the interbank market continued to operate in an orderly manner," the city's de facto central bank said.

The HKMA has in place yuan liquidity facilities and the primary liquidity providers scheme, which provide liquidity support to banks in Hong Kong by request, it added.

The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH Hibor), set by the city's Treasury Markets Association (TMA), hit the highest level in seven months at 8.16167 percent for overnight contracts. It was 2.838 percent on Tuesday.

"I don't think the rising CNH Hibor is caused by one single reason. We are near quarter-end and close to SDR inclusion, and also there will be holidays, which makes banks cautious (in terms of yuan lending)," said Kelvin Lau, a senior economist at Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.

"CNH Hibor is likely to drop after the National Day holiday in October," Lau said, referring to the week-long holiday on the mainland early next month.

The overnight yuan lending rate surged to 13 percent in morning trade, the highest level since January when the rate jumped to more than 60 percent. It eased to around 6 percent in early afternoon trade.

"It's one year after the yuan's sharp depreciation and quite soon it will be included into the SDR basket, so there's speculation that China's central bank might intervene to stabilise it. But there's no confirmation of that," said Mitul Kotecha, Barclays' head of Asia Pacific FX Strategy in Singapore.

Kotecha said it was hard to say when the volatility would end as there were a number of events, such as the Fed's policy decision next week, that could affect markets.

Some traders believe the rising CNH Hibor is a result of the People's Bank of China moving yuan funds back onshore after their forward positions offshore matured recently. The central bank had acted to stabilise the yuan after its sharp depreciation last August.

But traders say there is no panic in the market and no sign of big scale central bank intervention.

The surge in the CNH Hibor also affected the onshore market and forced banks there to sell dollars, according to onshore traders. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)