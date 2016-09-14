* Overnight CNH borrowing rate set at fresh 7-month high
* CNH Hibor seen volatile ahead of holiday
* A combination of factors lead to volatile yuan rate
(Adds HKMA comments)
By Michelle Chen
HONG KONG, Sept 14 Hong Kong's overnight yuan
borrowing rate jumped to fresh seven-month highs
on Wednesday as banks turned cautious about lending out yuan
funds ahead of the long holiday weekend.
China's financial markets are closed from Thursday for the
Mid-Autumn Festival, and Hong Kong's markets are shut on Friday.
The yuan borrowing rate is also expected to remain volatile
in the short-term amid speculation that China's central bank
will try to keep its currency stable before its official
inclusion into the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing
Rights (SDR) basket in October.
When contacted by Reuters, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) said in an email that CNH Hibors are driven by market
demand and supply for offshore RMB funding both within and
outside Hong Kong.
"Banks may have become more cautious in lending out funds
ahead of the long Mid-Autumn Festival holiday. Nonetheless, the
interbank market continued to operate in an orderly manner," the
city's de facto central bank said.
The HKMA has in place yuan liquidity facilities and the
primary liquidity providers scheme, which provide liquidity
support to banks in Hong Kong by request, it added.
The CNH Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH
Hibor), set by the city's Treasury Markets Association (TMA),
hit the highest level in seven months at 8.16167 percent for
overnight contracts. It was 2.838 percent on Tuesday.
"I don't think the rising CNH Hibor is caused by one single
reason. We are near quarter-end and close to SDR inclusion, and
also there will be holidays, which makes banks cautious (in
terms of yuan lending)," said Kelvin Lau, a senior economist at
Standard Chartered Bank in Hong Kong.
"CNH Hibor is likely to drop after the National Day holiday
in October," Lau said, referring to the week-long holiday on the
mainland early next month.
The overnight yuan lending rate surged to 13 percent in
morning trade, the highest level since January when the rate
jumped to more than 60 percent. It eased to around 6 percent in
early afternoon trade.
"It's one year after the yuan's sharp depreciation and quite
soon it will be included into the SDR basket, so there's
speculation that China's central bank might intervene to
stabilise it. But there's no confirmation of that," said Mitul
Kotecha, Barclays' head of Asia Pacific FX Strategy in
Singapore.
Kotecha said it was hard to say when the volatility would
end as there were a number of events, such as the Fed's policy
decision next week, that could affect markets.
Some traders believe the rising CNH Hibor is a result of the
People's Bank of China moving yuan funds back onshore after
their forward positions offshore matured recently. The central
bank had acted to stabilise the yuan after its sharp
depreciation last August.
But traders say there is no panic in the market and no sign
of big scale central bank intervention.
The surge in the CNH Hibor also affected the onshore market
and forced banks there to sell dollars, according to onshore
traders.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)