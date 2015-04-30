HONG KONG, April 30 China's yuan climbed to
become the fifth most used global payment currency in March,
with a market share of 2.03 percent, said global payment
services organisation SWIFT on Thursday.
Yuan payments increased in value by 33.5 percent in March
from a month earlier. At a global level, all currencies
increased in value by 18.9 percent during the same period.
The "redback" fell to the 7th most used currency in January.
Increase in Canada's RMB payment value was prominent at 213
percent in March compared to a year ago. About 10.2 percent of
all direct payments between Canada and China/Hong Kong were in
yuan, up from 3.9 percent two years ago.
As a result, the yuan became the second most active currency
used by Canada for payments with China and Hong Kong after the
Canadian Dollar.
"Canada's new status as a clearing centre should help boost
its rank among offshore RMB countries as more Canadian-based
companies now have the opportunity to trade with China using the
RMB," said Chris Church, chief executive of Americas at SWIFT.
China appointed Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
as the yuan clearing bank for Canada last
November.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)