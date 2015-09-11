(Repeats item first carried late on Thursday)
* China state banks suspected of intervening
* Offshore yuan set for record daily gain
* Seen as bold gesture by Chinese authorities
* Beijing wants to dampen expectations for yuan fall
By Michelle Chen and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, Sept 10 China's yuan shot higher in
offshore markets on Thursday on suspected rare intervention by
Chinese state banks that was seen as a bold gesture by
authorities to shake out speculators betting against the
currency.
The intervention caught the market wrong-footed and
catapulted the yuan more than 1 percent higher, putting the
offshore rate on track for its biggest daily gain on record.
Investors have been positioning for yuan depreciation since
a shock devaluation of the currency in August, which sparked
fears the economy was slowing down more than expected. Those
bets are easier to place in offshore markets, where Chinese
authorities have less influence.
"The big picture is that policy makers are doing everything
they can do to dampen expectations that the yuan will depreciate
much," said Mark Williams, an economist at Capital Economics in
London.
"There's been rumours before of state entities acting on
behalf of the central bank offshore. It shows that policymakers
are unwilling to relax control of key variables that now include
the offshore currency."
The PBOC did not respond to calls requesting comment.
MARKET ACTION
Since the devaluation, China has scrambled to keep the yuan
steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record
amount in August to stabilise the onshore rate.
Wednesday's rise in the offshore yuan was the clearest
indication to date that China will also try to stop speculation
against its currency outside of the mainland.
The offshore yuan spot rate strengthened more than 1 percent
to 6.39 per dollar from 6.4698 earlier in the day. It marked the
offshore rate's highest level since the devaluation.
Offshore traded volumes spiked as much as 10 times their
monthly average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
As a result of the intervention, the long-standing spread
between the onshore and offshore rates narrowed sharply, while
dollar currency forwards dropped.
The offshore yuan discount to the onshore yuan spot
market narrowed to 0.47 percent from 1.56 percent on
Wednesday.
The wide gap had implied that offshore markets were pricing
in further depreciation in the currency, an expectation China
has been trying to suppress.
"In the very extreme moment of the buying, we saw a rare
reverse market quote in the Chinese currency, which is an
indicator that the buyers wanted to push up the value of the
yuan at any cost," said the head of local currency trading at a
U.S. bank in Hong Kong.
A "reverse market quote" refers to when the bid price is
higher than the offer price, which traders said pointed to
intervention.
"There are some Chinese banks steadily buying large amounts
of yuan," said a trader at an Asia commercial bank in Hong Kong.
"But even if it is intervention by the central bank, I don't
think it will change the expectation on the depreciation of
yuan."
PREVENTION
Chinese authorities have gone to extraordinary lengths in
recent months to prevent a precipitous fall in their financial
markets with a series of policy changes and intervention.
China's major stock indexes have fallen nearly 40 percent since
June.
Tough medicine for the ailing stock markets has brought
stability to prices but at a cost; equities and futures are
trading so thinly that they are in danger of flat lining.
To be sure, the offshore yuan market is critical for the
internationalisation of the yuan as China moves towards opening
up its capital account. Since the market began in 2009, China
trade settled in yuan has taken off and Chinese and foreign
borrowers have raised yuan debt offshore.
Traders say the central bank often instructs major
state-owned banks to intervene onshore to control the market
exchange rate. They said a sharp depreciation in the yuan in
early 2014 was engineered by the central bank.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen and Pete Sweeney; Additional
reporting by Lu Jianxin, Saikat Chatterjee and Shanghai bureau;
Editing by Neil Fullick)