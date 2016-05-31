HONG KONG May 31 Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the world's biggest offshore yuan centre, in April fell to their lowest since August 2013, data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority showed.

Yuan deposits in April fell 4.8 percent from the previous month to 723 billion yuan ($109.80 billion).

Cross-border trade settlement amounted to 358.1 billion yuan for the month, compared with 370.7 billion yuan in March.

Hong Kong-dollar deposits rose by 0.5 percent in April, while overall foreign-currency deposits grew by 0.2 percent.

Yuan deposits accounted for 7.7 percent of Hong Kong's total deposits in April.

