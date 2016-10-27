HONG KONG Oct 27 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday that it had designated two new banks as Primary Liquidity Providers (PLPs) for offshore yuan in Hong Kong, bringing the total to nine.

The city's de-facto central bank has added Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of Communications as PLPs, in addition to the existing PLPs, namely Bank of China (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank (Asia), Citibank, HSBC, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong).

The HKMA provides each of the PLPs with a yuan repo facility of 2 billion yuan ($295.13 million) to facilitate their liquidity management when they carry out market-making activities and provide liquidity in the CNH market.

"We believe the expansion of the scheme from seven PLPs to nine PLPs, with the total PLP facility increased from 14 billion yuan to 18 billion yuan, will further strengthen the liquidity and resilience of the CNH market," said Mr Norman Chan, Chief Executive of the HKMA.

To enhance the transparency of the yuan market liquidity, the HKMA will also publish information on the intraday and overnight yuan use of the Liquidity Facility as well as use of the PLP facility from Nov.1.

Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rates became very volatile in September as banks turned cautious about lending out yuan funds ahead of holidays and worried about the yuan's short-term liquidity.

Market players say a rapidly shrinking pool of yuan deposits in Hong Kong will leave overnight and other short-term yuan interest rates in Hong Kong susceptible for the rest of the year.

The city's yuan deposits fell to 652.9 billion yuan in August, its lowest level since February 2013. ($1 = 6.7767 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)