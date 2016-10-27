HONG KONG Oct 27 The Hong Kong Monetary
Authority (HKMA) said on Thursday that it had designated two new
banks as Primary Liquidity Providers (PLPs) for offshore yuan in
Hong Kong, bringing the total to nine.
The city's de-facto central bank has added Agricultural Bank
of China and Bank of Communications as PLPs, in addition to the
existing PLPs, namely Bank of China (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas,
China Construction Bank (Asia), Citibank, HSBC, Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (Asia) and Standard Chartered Bank
(Hong Kong).
The HKMA provides each of the PLPs with a yuan repo facility
of 2 billion yuan ($295.13 million) to facilitate their
liquidity management when they carry out market-making
activities and provide liquidity in the CNH market.
"We believe the expansion of the scheme from seven PLPs to
nine PLPs, with the total PLP facility increased from 14 billion
yuan to 18 billion yuan, will further strengthen the liquidity
and resilience of the CNH market," said Mr Norman Chan, Chief
Executive of the HKMA.
To enhance the transparency of the yuan market liquidity,
the HKMA will also publish information on the intraday and
overnight yuan use of the Liquidity Facility as well as use of
the PLP facility from Nov.1.
Hong Kong's overnight yuan borrowing rates became very
volatile in September as banks turned cautious about lending out
yuan funds ahead of holidays and worried about the yuan's
short-term liquidity.
Market players say a rapidly shrinking pool of yuan deposits
in Hong Kong will leave overnight and other short-term yuan
interest rates in Hong Kong susceptible for the rest of the
year.
The city's yuan deposits fell to 652.9 billion yuan in
August, its lowest level since February 2013.
($1 = 6.7767 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)