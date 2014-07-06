* GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2014 link.reuters.com/weh36s
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, July 6 A flurry of initiatives by China
to open up its currency, stock and bond markets inside and
outside the country has failed so far to allay international
investor concerns about performance, accessibility and
liquidity.
China has been working increasingly rapidly to liberalise
its capital markets, with the eventual aim of making its
currency fully convertible, giving it a larger role in the
global economy.
As its markets open up, they can offer a similar appeal to
investors to those enjoyed by many frontier markets - an
appreciating currency over the longer term and potentially high
returns for those willing to take an early punt.
Launched just four years ago, the overseas yuan bond market
- or dim sum market - has already reached $120 billion, for
example.
But the market has centred heavily around Hong Kong, even
though countries such as Britain have made a concerted push to
grab a share of this potentially lucrative market.
"The development of a significant secondary market for
renminbi (RMB) bonds has yet to happen," a recent survey
commissioned by the City of London said.
"There have been major issuances in London ... but the
secondary market, after a flurry of activity in 2011 and 2012,
has practically ceased," the report added, recommending more
discussion between Britain and China on how to boost the market.
Recent developments include the appointment of China
Construction Bank as a yuan clearing bank in London,
designed to aid liquidity in this market, the introduction of
yuan/sterling trading and plans for yuan/won trade in Asia.
China has also expanded its quota system to enable
international investors to buy China's onshore yuan, stock and
bond markets. Outstanding quotas approached $100 billion last
month.
And a Hong Kong-Shanghai stock investment programme, due to
be introduced later this year, will allow stock trading between
the two cities, opening up access to China for international
investors with a Hong Kong presence.
YIELD HUNGER
China should be able to make the most of the worldwide hunt
for yield, and its dim sum bond market has had a bumper first
half.
Total new issuance - mainly but not exclusively from Chinese
borrowers - of 358.6 billion yuan ($57.7 billion) this year is
already close to the 2013 full-year total, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
International investors don't need a quota to invest in this
market, unlike the onshore market.
"It's a good easy first step for foreign investors," said
Gregory Suen, investment director with HSBC Asset Management in
Hong Kong.
Research by David Spegel, head of emerging markets sovereign
and credit strategy at BNP Paribas, showed dim sum made up the
bulk of this year's international emerging market debt issuance
denominated in local currency.
China's decision this year to widen its yuan trading band,
so adding more two-way trade into the market, has also indicated
greater commitment to market forces.
But it has unnerved investors seeking a carry trade play on
yuan appreciation - the currency has only recently
started to reverse this year's falling trend.
In addition, looser monetary policy has cut the appeal for
some investors, with dim sum yields of 4.4 percent below the
average for emerging market local currency debt.
"Given financial repression in China, and low to negative
real yields ... we do not have a positive view on Chinese bonds
at the moment," said Bryan Carter, lead portfolio manager for
emerging debt at Acadian Asset Management in New York.
EQUITY WOES
At a market capitalisation of close to $4 trillion, the
Chinese onshore A-share market is far larger than the H-share
Hong Kong-listed market for Chinese shares, with a market cap of
around $600 billion.
Emerging market fund Ashmore was the first asset management
firm outside Hong Kong to gain a more flexible Renminbi
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) licence to
invest in mainland China.
"The local market is big, it's deep, it's broad, it's a much
more diversified starting point than just the H-share market,"
said Julie Dickson, portfolio manager at Ashmore. "More and more
investors are looking at it for the first time."
A-shares have slightly cheaper valuations than H-shares,
investors say, and offer a much broader exposure - to smaller
businesses, internet companies and others focused on China's
consumption story.
But Chinese markets are also notorious for underperforming
the economy's growth trajectory, which while slowing is still
topping an annual 7 percent.
Chinese stocks have fallen again this year, depressed in
part by the launch or expected launch of initial public
offerings (IPOs), where most emerging stock markets have risen.
And in a sign that most investors are not yet ready for
onshore Chinese markets, index compiler MSCI, with around $1.3
trillion benchmarked against its emerging markets index, last
month suffered a setback in its plans to announce the inclusion
of A-shares in the index.
Resistance from investors who did not have quotas to invest
in this market mean the shares remain under review.
Peter Elam Hakansson, chairman of East Capital which has an
investment quota for Chinese markets, said the restrictions of
the quota system meant most investors were not yet ready for
benchmarking against an index containing A-shares.
"Maybe it was slightly too early," he said.
