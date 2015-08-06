* Since 1993 China poured $140 bln into foreign energy
projects
* Acquisitions were $4.4 bln last year, lowest since 2008
* Anti-graft campaign, crude slump hit appetite for deals
* Chinese state firms shift to cutting costs, selling assets
*
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Aug 7 As global oil giants struggle
with plunging earnings, Chinese state oil firms are unlikely to
be waiting in the wings to buy any unwanted assets.
After pouring tens of billions of dollars into foreign energy
projects in the last two decades, China's rush to purchase
overseas oil and gas projects is over - at least for now - and
some state firms are even looking to sell assets.
China, the world's second-biggest oil consumer, invested
more than $140 billion in the sector in the period from 1993,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
But Chinese firms have slammed the brakes on after a slide
in crude prices has slashed returns on some investments and with
deals coming under greater scrutiny since Beijing stepped up an
anti-graft campaign two years ago.
The shift started last year but has become more pronounced
in recent months, industry sources say, with the focus for
management now on more mundane goals such as cutting costs and
improving returns from assets rather than new purchases.
"The era of rapid, sometimes blind, expansions is over,"
said Luo Zuoxian, an economist at a research arm of Sinopec
Group, parent of Sinopec Corp, China's No.2 energy
giant.
Luo does not foresee any big acquisitions in the next three
to five years.
Sinopec, which in late 2013 surprised the market by putting
up for sale some shale gas assets in Canada, may now look to
offload more "non-core" assets, senior company sources said.
Sinopec Group is also shaking up its global exploration unit
and re-assessing its broader investment strategy to identify
"core areas" for spending in future.
This could mean that projects in places such as eastern
Africa, which is rich in natural gas, could fall outside the
targets, because to exploit them would require heavy spending
and years to get returns, one of the sources said.
Sinopec declined to comment on divestment plans.
ANTI-GRAFT DRIVE
Beijing's anti-graft drive, which has felled about a dozen
top oil executives, has also made it harder to strike new deals.
New chairmen have been appointed in May at the top three
energy groups - China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
, parent of PetroChina, Sinopec and CNOOC,
parent of CNOOC Ltd.
"The anti-graft climate sends a message: 'to do less is
safer'", said an investment official at a state oil firm.
China's graft watchdog said in April that some of Sinopec's
overseas investments had generated low returns or even no
revenue after years of output.
"It's definitely a dialing back of what they want to
achieve. Previously it was growth at all cost, now the mantra is
return on value," said Neil Beveridge of Bernstein Research.
In a bid to cut spending, CNPC said last week it has started
renegotiation with contractors on 24 overseas projects including
gas ventures in Russia and Mozambique.
HIGHS AND LOWS
Thomson Reuters data showed outbound oil and gas deals were
$4.4 billion last year, the lowest since 2008.
China has had highs and lows in investments going back.
A decade ago, CNOOC pulled an $18.5 million bid for U.S firm
Unocal after intense opposition from Washington, though in 2013
it bought Canada's Nexen Inc for $15.1 billion, China's largest
foreign acquisition.
Asked about its strategy in a low oil price environment,
CNOOC said it would prudently invest, balancing short-term
return and long-term development and focusing on cash flow, as
well as optimising assets and capital allocation.
CNOOC sold several small conventional gas assets last year,
and Sinochem Group pulled back its team of five from the
Wolfcamp shale operation in Texas, company sources said.
Sinopec's Argentine oil and gas venture, bought in 2010 from
Occidental Petroleum Corp, could be considered for
divestment, said a company source.
But as China remains a top oil buyer, with imports of crude
on two occasions exceeding that of the United States this year,
some say it is only a matter of time before Chinese firms buy
abroad again, albeit more cautiously.
"Once the new management has settled down, the low interest
rate environment in China together with stabilizing oil prices
should improve the cash flow, enabling them to exploit
opportunistic acquisitions overseas, perhaps starting 2017,"
said Gordon Kwan of Nomura research.
(Editing by Ed Davies)