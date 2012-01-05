BEIJING Jan 5 Equity oil output from
overseas projects run by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC)
topped a record 1 million barrels per day last year, in line
with targets, the top Chinese oil and gas producer reported.
The report by the China Petroleum Daily, a company
newspaper, did not give more details of overseas production.
The parent of PetroChina Co Ltd had set
a production target of at least 2 million bpd of oil equivalent
in overseas fields it operates and to raise foreign equity oil
output it owns to 1 million bpd in 2011.
CNPC produced 1.73 million bpd of oil equivalent in foreign
oil and gas fields it operated in 2010.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)