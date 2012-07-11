GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks, bond yields rise after Comey statement; oil plunges
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
BEIJING, July 11 Overseas equity oil and gas production of China National Petroleum Corp., parent of PetroChina , rose 4.6 percent on year to 25.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent in the first half of this year, the company said.
CNPC's crude oil output at Iraq's Rumaila oilfield was 12.06 million tonnes in the January-June period, 1.93 million tonnes more than its target, the company, known as CNPC, said in an in-house newsletter seen on Wednesday.
Production at Iraq's Al-Ahdab oilfield and its projects in Venezuela, Singapore and Kazakhstan also exceeded their production plans, it added without giving further details.
CNPC said last month that the first phase of Iraq's Halfaya oilfield had started operating and had a production capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, or 100,000 barrels per day.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Ed Lane)
* Wall Street, bond yields rise after ex-FBI chief's written testimony
WASHINGTON, June 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's selection of Jeffrey Bossert Clark to be the Justice Department's top environmental lawyer has raised concerns by Gulf coast environmental groups as he was the lawyer for international oil company BP Plc in the aftermath of the company's 2010 drilling rig explosion.