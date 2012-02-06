BEIJING Feb 6 Refined oil products storage operated by China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) surpassed 16 million cubic metres at the end of last year and service stations increased to 19,000, China Petroleum Daily reported on Monday, citing a PetroChina Co executive.

CNPC sold a record 110 million tonnes of oil products last year and retail sales accounted for 85 million tonnes, Liu Hongbin, a vice president of PetroChina, was quoted as saying in an interview with the company newspaper.

CNPC runs its key domestic businesses including oil and gas production, processing and sales via PetroChina, its main listed arm. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)