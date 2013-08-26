BEIJING Aug 26 Wang Yongchun, vice president of
China's biggest oil company, the China National Petroleum
Corporation, has been put under formal investigation for "severe
breaches of discipline", the government said on Monday.
China's Ministry of Supervision made the announcement in a
notice posted on its official website (www.mos.gov.cn). It did
not specify the alleged breaches.
Niether Wang nor a company spokesman could be immediately
reached for comment.
CNPC is the parent of PetroChina ,
China's largest oil and gas producer.
Wang also serves as the head of China's largest oilfield at
Daqing in the northeast.
Wang had been regarded as a potential candidate to replace
CNPC's former chairman, Jiang Jiemin, who was appointed as
chairman of the State-Owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission (SASAC) earlier this year. The job
went to Zhou Jiping in April.
