BEIJING May 15 China's top anti-graft body said
on Thursday is was investigating a former executive at an oil
firm owned by state-run China National Petroleum Corp
, as the government presses ahead with an
anti-corruption campaign targeting the energy sector.
Sun Weidong, the former vice-manager of the Yumen Oilfield
Company in western Gansu province, is being investigated on
suspicion of seriously violating discipline, the Central
Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-line
statement, using the Communist Party term for corruption.
A CNPC spokesman told Reuters by telephone that he was not
aware of the report.
Sun is the second executive at the Yumen Oilfield Company
under investigation. In March, the official Xinhua news agency's
website reported the oilfield's deputy general manager and chief
accountant, Yang Guoling, was being probed for "violating party
discipline".
CNPC, the parent of China's biggest oil and gas producer
PetroChina , is at the centre of one of the
biggest corruption investigations into the Chinese state sector
in years.
Five former executives from CNPC and PetroChina are being
investigated on graft charges, including Jiang Jiemin, chairman
of both entities, who was a vocal proponent of expansion of what
he called the national and social responsibilities of
state-owned enterprises.
Dozens of government auditors launched a probe into China's
State Grid Corp last month, though the utility has
said the audits are routine.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to tackle pervasive graft,
saying he will go after high-flying "tigers" as well as lowly
"flies".
