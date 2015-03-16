BEIJING, March 16 China has placed Liao
Yongyuan, a general manager of state-owned China National
Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), under investigation for "serious
disciplinary violations", usually shorthand for graft, the
country's corruption watchdog said late on Monday.
China's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI)
gave no further details in a brief statement posted on its
website (www.ccdi.gov.cn).
CNPC, China's biggest oil producer, is the parent company of
PetroChina . The firm could not immediately
be reached for comment.
The graft watchdog said last month it had targeted 26 giant
state-owned firms for inspections this year, including CNPC, the
China National Offshore Oil Corp., and the China National
Nuclear Corp.
Several senior CNPC executives have already been put under
investigation in a far-reaching corruption crackdown, among them
former chairman Jiang Jiemin and the company's vice president,
Wang Yongchun.
CCDI said on Sunday it had also put Xu Jianyi, the chairman
of one of the country's top state-owned automakers, the China
FAW Group Corp, under investigation for "violating Party
discipline".
After taking over as party and military chief in late 2012,
President Xi Jinping declared war on corruption at all levels.
Scores of senior officials have been brought down by the
campaign, including former security tsar Zhou Yongkang.
