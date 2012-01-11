BEIJING Jan 11 China's apparent crude oil consumption will increase 5.3 percent in 2012 to 480 million tonnes, the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation said on

It forecast oil products consumption at 280 million tonnes in 2012, a rise of 5.8 percent.

Oil refining capacity in the world's second-largest oil consuming country rose 6.9 percent at the end of 2011 from the prior year, to 590 million tonnes, the industry group said in a press release.

The group also forecast that China's natural gas consumption would rise 15.3 percent in 2012 to 148.2 bcm.

