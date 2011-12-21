BEIJING, Dec 21 China's apparent oil demand gained 2.6 percent from a year earlier to 9.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the second highest daily rate on record, Reuters calculations from official data showed on Wednesday. The results were slightly above earlier Reuters calculations based on preliminary government data. For a history of China's implied oil demand growth, click: here The following table shows implied oil demand for November, net imports and output. All volumes are shown in barrels per day. Implied Percent change on: 12-month demand previous year moving (Net imports + output) month ago average Crude ("Crude supplied") 9,496,102 7.9 3.1 9,091,921 Gasoline 1,844,262 1.0 4.3 1,766,175 Naphtha 695,638 14.6 -0.4 655,519 Kerosene 485,229 33.3 8.1 396,916 Diesel 3,531,095 5.5 0.8 3,418,955 Fuel oil 537,436 -0.2 -11.1 589,444 Lubricating oil 212,322 16.2 -3.0 205,619 LPG 806,671 -0.3 0.0 766,806 OVERALL OIL DEMAND 9,577,758 5.1 2.6 9,238,314 Net Percent change on: 12-month Imports previous year moving month ago average Crude 5,490,348 12.7 11.0 5,007,908 Gasoline -98,956 78.3 9.2 -98,130 Naphtha 77,384 46.9 -3.8 52,767 Kerosene 57,082 -640.3 -39.0 -553 Diesel 16,938 -64.5 -176.6 9,863 Fuel oil 183,331 -13.6 -17.6 251,454 Lubricating oil 35,222 9.5 349.8 44,782 LPG 91,724 -8.3 -3.1 69,300 Products subtotal 362,725 -4.2 -13.1 328,989 Percent change on: 12-month Output previous year moving month ago average Output (BARRELS PER DAY) Crude 4,005,753 2.0 -6.0 4,084,013 Gasoline 1,943,218 3.3 4.6 1,864,305 Naphtha 618,253 11.5 0.0 602,751 Kerosene 428,147 14.3 20.5 397,469 Diesel 3,514,157 6.5 -0.3 3,409,092 Fuel oil 354,105 8.6 -7.4 337,990 Lubricating oil 177,100 17.6 -1.6 163,567 LPG 714,947 0.9 0.4 697,506 Refinery runs 9,215,033 5.5 3.3 8,909,324 * Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude refined during the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical Bureau, to net imports of major oil products reported by Customs. This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely reported in China. It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product volume created by the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of crude that is directly burned as fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries. Demand by product is calculated by refinery output for each product plus net imports. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)