BEIJING, Dec 21 China's apparent oil demand gained 2.6 percent from a year
earlier to 9.58 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, the second highest daily rate on
record, Reuters calculations from official data showed on Wednesday.
The results were slightly above earlier Reuters calculations based on preliminary government
data.
For a history of China's implied oil demand growth, click: here
The following table shows implied oil demand for November, net imports and output. All
volumes are shown in barrels per day.
Implied Percent change on: 12-month
demand previous year moving
(Net imports + output) month ago average
Crude ("Crude supplied") 9,496,102 7.9 3.1 9,091,921
Gasoline 1,844,262 1.0 4.3 1,766,175
Naphtha 695,638 14.6 -0.4 655,519
Kerosene 485,229 33.3 8.1 396,916
Diesel 3,531,095 5.5 0.8 3,418,955
Fuel oil 537,436 -0.2 -11.1 589,444
Lubricating oil 212,322 16.2 -3.0 205,619
LPG 806,671 -0.3 0.0 766,806
OVERALL OIL DEMAND 9,577,758 5.1 2.6 9,238,314
Net Percent change on: 12-month
Imports previous year moving
month ago average
Crude 5,490,348 12.7 11.0 5,007,908
Gasoline -98,956 78.3 9.2 -98,130
Naphtha 77,384 46.9 -3.8 52,767
Kerosene 57,082 -640.3 -39.0 -553
Diesel 16,938 -64.5 -176.6 9,863
Fuel oil 183,331 -13.6 -17.6 251,454
Lubricating oil 35,222 9.5 349.8 44,782
LPG 91,724 -8.3 -3.1 69,300
Products subtotal 362,725 -4.2 -13.1 328,989
Percent change on: 12-month
Output previous year moving
month ago average
Output (BARRELS PER DAY)
Crude 4,005,753 2.0 -6.0 4,084,013
Gasoline 1,943,218 3.3 4.6 1,864,305
Naphtha 618,253 11.5 0.0 602,751
Kerosene 428,147 14.3 20.5 397,469
Diesel 3,514,157 6.5 -0.3 3,409,092
Fuel oil 354,105 8.6 -7.4 337,990
Lubricating oil 177,100 17.6 -1.6 163,567
LPG 714,947 0.9 0.4 697,506
Refinery runs 9,215,033 5.5 3.3 8,909,324
* Reuters calculates China's oil demand by adding the total amount of crude refined during
the relevant period, as reported by the National Statistical Bureau, to net imports of major oil
products reported by Customs.
This strips out any changes in crude oil inventories, which are rarely reported in China.
It also does not take into account the 1-2 percent loss in overall product volume created by
the refining process. Nor does it include the small amount of crude that is directly burned as
fuel at oilfields or power stations or that is used by small, unreported 'teapot' refineries.
Demand by product is calculated by refinery output for each product plus net imports.
(Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)