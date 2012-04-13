BEIJING, April 13 China's implied oil demand
rose 3.4 percent in March from a year earlier to 9.46 million
barrels per day (bpd), the lowest in five months, Reuters
calculations based on preliminary government data showed on
Friday.
The daily rate was 200,000 bpd, or 2 percent, lower than the
9.66 million bpd in February, which was the second-highest level
on record, Reuters figures showed.
Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and
net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes
which are seldom disclosed by the government.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)