BEIJING, July 13 China's implied oil demand in
June fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier to 8.96 million
barrels per day (bpd), the lowest since October 2010, Reuters
calculations based on preliminary government data showed on
Friday.
The daily rate was 4.5 percent, or 420,000 bpd, lower than
the 9.38 million bpd in May, Reuters figures showed.
Implied demand is a combination of crude oil throughput and
net imports of refined oil products, ignoring stocks changes,
which are seldom disclosed by the government.
(Reporting by Judy Hua and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)